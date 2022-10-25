O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $768.46 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $770.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $716.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.63 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

