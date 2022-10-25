O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $770.00 Price Target at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $720.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $768.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.34. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $770.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

