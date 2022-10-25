Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.22

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $290,311.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00277739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00122663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00714690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00557306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00237013 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,441,120 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

