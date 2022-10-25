Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,183 shares of company stock valued at $36,796,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 183.8% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 207.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 426.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 213.3% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of -177.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.