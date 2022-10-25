Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Par Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

PARR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,482. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

