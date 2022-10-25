Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsec Capital Acquisitions were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 628,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 511,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 276,781 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

About Parsec Capital Acquisitions

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

