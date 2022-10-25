PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PC Connection stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $828.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

