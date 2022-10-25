PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

