Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after buying an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after buying an additional 183,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.82. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,938. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

