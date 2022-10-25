PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $177.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

