Persistence Price Reaches $0.61 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $79.44 million and approximately $298,841.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,049.19 or 0.30040793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 153,349,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,649,379 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

