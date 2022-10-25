Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $165.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for $1,670.79 or 0.08271922 BTC on popular exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $165.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,222 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

