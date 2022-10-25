Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 310 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 385 ($4.65) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pets at Home Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 439.17 ($5.31).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,078.40. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 503.80 ($6.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.