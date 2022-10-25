Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $17.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.