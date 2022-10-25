PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Up 0.2%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.10. 1,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,531,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000.

