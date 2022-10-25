Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 431,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,780,980 shares.The stock last traded at $47.62 and had previously closed at $44.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

