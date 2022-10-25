Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

