Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $373.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.28 and its 200-day moving average is $446.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

