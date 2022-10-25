Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,507,000 after buying an additional 370,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Progressive Trading Down 1.2 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

