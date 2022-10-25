Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $310.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.