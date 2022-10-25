Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

