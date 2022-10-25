Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.45.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

