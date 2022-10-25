Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,084 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

GSK stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

