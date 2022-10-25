Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 2,526 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

