Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 117.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.1 %

SNY opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.