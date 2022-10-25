Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $268.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day moving average of $241.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.