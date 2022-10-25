Piper Sandler Trims Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Target Price to $40.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $535,680. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $8,412,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,702,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.