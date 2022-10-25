PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Down 7.3%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.08 and last traded at $69.50. 5,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 176,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

