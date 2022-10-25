Planning Directions Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $237.62. 1,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,139. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

