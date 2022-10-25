Planning Directions Inc. Buys 22,369 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1,209.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

