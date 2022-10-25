Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,620. Playtika has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Playtika by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

