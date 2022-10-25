PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
PLDT Stock Performance
Shares of PHI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. 70,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $39.00.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $973.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
