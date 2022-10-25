PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PHI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. 70,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $973.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLDT Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 658.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 75.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the second quarter worth about $789,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 157.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.