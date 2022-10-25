PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

