Pocket Network (POKT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.99 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $70.99 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

