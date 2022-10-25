Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-16% yr/yr to ~$9.42-9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.64.

NYSE:PII opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.55. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.64.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

