Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-16% yr/yr to ~$9.42-9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.64.

NYSE:PII opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

