Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $237.98 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $237.98 million and $5.81 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00272525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000742 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004344 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017809 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

