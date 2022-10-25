Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.0665 on Major Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $3.54 million and $299,720.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Populous has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,049.19 or 0.30040793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.