PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $43.31. 4,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 727,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

