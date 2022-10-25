Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,255 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.06% of Power Integrations worth $46,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $573,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,398. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

