PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Cut by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PPL by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 133,369 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

