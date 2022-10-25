Presearch (PRE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $145,995.00

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and $145,995.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

