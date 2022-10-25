PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,268 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

