Prom One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.34 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. Prom has a total market cap of $90.12 million and $2.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00028132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.50835461 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,456,027.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

