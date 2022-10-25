ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Down 2.8%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 33,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,311,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,550,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 522,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 188,106 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.