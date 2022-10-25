ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.79. 519,209 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65.

