Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 310 at Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 317.75 ($3.84).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PFG opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.65) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.75. The company has a market capitalization of £345.98 million and a PE ratio of 356.05. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a current ratio of 32.18 and a quick ratio of 32.18.

Provident Financial Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Malcolm Le May purchased 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.