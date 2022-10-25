Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Increased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.95. 25,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.