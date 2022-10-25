Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up about 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.