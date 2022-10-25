Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.47. 4,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,843. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.